Christian A. Brown Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Christian A. Brown, 85, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, January 15, 2018, at his home.

He was born April 29, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late S. Walter and Alma (Zahnow) Brown.

On November 28, 1952, Chris married the former Ruth Dunkerton at North Bloomfield Methodist Church. They shared 62 years of marriage until her passing on September 5, 2015.

He retired as a master boardman at Packard Electric, having worked there for 41 years.

Christian attended Johnston Federated United Methodist Church.

He was a member of several golf leagues. Christian also officiated for high school basketball games for 21 years and was selected to officiate the state tournament in 1976.

Memories of Christian will be carried on by his daughter, Judy (Fred) Sommers of Fowler, Ohio; granddaughter, Kelsey (Brian) Fox of Delaware, Ohio; grandson, Rick (Courtney) Sommers of Cortland, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Paige and Kiersten.

Besides his wife, Christian was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sidney Brown and sister, Lois Hogan.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.