Deborah K. Rader Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Deborah K. Rader, 61, of Warren, passed away peacefully Monday, January 15, 2018 at Gillette Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, who were with her throughout her lengthy illness.

She was born January 1, 1957 in Akron, the daughter of Beulah (Stead) Hillyer and had lived in the Warren area since 1977.

A graduate of Canton Oakwood High School, Debbie had worked as an associate chaplain at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

A member of All Saints Community Church, she had been the fundraising chair for Parrot Hope Rescue.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved her animals.

Fond memories of Debbie live on with her beloved husband, Kenneth G. Rader, whom she married May 20, 1977; her son, Corey M. (Holly) Rader of Columbus; two sisters, Cheryl Meadows of West Virginia and Michele L. (Kevin) Koontz of Louisville, Ohio; two brothers, Bill (Marie) of Austintown and Doug (Brenda) Martin of Louisville and two stepbrothers, Jeff (Kathy) of Girard and Mark Hillyer of California.

Her stepfather, Thomas Hillyer, precedes her in death.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

A memorial service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with her stepbrother, Pastor Jeff Hillyer officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20 at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.