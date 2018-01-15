Edge ST brings high performance to SUVs

Ford says the Edge ST is a performance SUV with a track mentality

Ford’s performance treatment is being applied to a mid-size SUV with the 2019 Edge ST.
Ford says the Edge ST features superior handling and braking, ST-tuned sport suspension, Sport Mode, new quick-shifting 8-speed transmission, standard all-wheel-drive and the most powerful V6 engine in its class (Photo by Alan Oldfield).

Ford says the Edge ST features superior handling and braking, ST-tuned sport suspension, Sport Mode, new quick-shifting 8-speed transmission, standard all-wheel-drive and the most powerful V6 engine in its class. Edge ST also claims more standard driver-assist technology than any other midsize SUV and introduces to the segment new available technologies such as Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering.

It is powered by a specially-tuned 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost® engine, pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. Handling is enhanced with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control, an available performance brake package and ST-tuned sport suspension.

“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. “From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive.”

Edge ST features new front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts and dual-exhaust outlets. Unique 21-inch wheels are available and interior design cues on the steering wheel, seat backs and scuff plates provide a subtle reminder that this five-passenger SUV is something special.

For 2019, Edge introduces the following first-for-Ford and first-in-segment features as either standard or available equipment:

  • Post-Collision Braking: Helps reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and damage to the vehicle
  • Evasive Steering Assist: Helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions. Designed to operate at city and highway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to maneuver around a vehicle if a collision is imminent
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering: Helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead and helps reduce stress during long, light-traffic road trips by helping keep the vehicle centered in its lane

