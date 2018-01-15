Hergenrother, Mooney race by Valley Christian



YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Cardinal Mooney girls used a 18-9 run in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead and never looked back in a 68-46 win over Valley Christian.

Camden Hergenrother had a big night from beyond the arc, notching several three’s in the first half to finish with a game-high 19 points. Two other Cardinals netted double-figures led by Kelly Williams with 11 and Lauren Frommelt with 10.

Imane Synder paced Valley Christian, the only Eagles player in double-figures, with 18 points while Kristin Gill had 9.

The win moves Mooney to 7-5 overall while VC falls to 6-5.