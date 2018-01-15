JoAnn Hafely Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – JoAnn Hafely passed peacefully away Monday, January 15, 2018, surrounded by her family, at her residence with whom she shared with her sister, Jeri and Ron Squiric for the past 42 years.

JoAnn was born March 20, 1936 in Youngstown the daughter of the late Wayne C. and Anne M. (Nicholas) Hafely.

She was a member of Evansville Baptist Church, enjoying the many activities, dinners and parties.

JoAnn enjoyed the warm weather and being outside. She also enjoyed playing aggravation, rummy and working puzzles. At Christmas she enjoyed counting the cookies as “Jeri Lee, TootieBell” made them. Spending time with family was her greatest joy. She will be missed by many.

JoAnn is survived by sisters, Barbara Weaver of Howland and Jeri (Ron) Squiric of Austintown; brothers, Robert A. (Diane) Hafely of Warren, Gary M. (Mickey) Hafely of Austintown and Jeffery L. Hafely of Arizona and sister-in-law, Kathie Hafely of Niles. Also JoAnn is survived by 12 nephews and nieces, David Weaver, Tom Squiric, Tracy Squiric Jackson, Ronnie Squiric, Jennifer Bundy, Rebecca Nohr, Annie Hafely, Sara Keoskey, Duane Hafely, Shane Hafely, Mac Hafely and Wendy Duncan; as well as several great-nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by a brother, W. Duane and a sister, Sandra E. Hafely.

The family woluld like to thank the members and parishioners of Evansville Baptist Church for the many years of dedication, happiness and support they gave to JoAnn.

The celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be at Kerr Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Evansville Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Evansville Baptist Church in JoAnn’s name.