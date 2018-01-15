Mahoning County EMA says its local alerts are checked for accuracy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Could you imagine getting an alert like the one that Hawaiians received this weekend?

The message was short and scary — a ballistic missile was headed toward the islands. The alert read, “This is not a drill.”

Hawaii thought its world was going to end until a correction was sent out 30 minutes later. Officials later apologized, saying that someone hit the wrong button.

The alarm was a wake-up call for residents and the government to put more safeguards in place to prevent a false alert from being sent out again.

Dennis O’Hara, director of Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said state and federal partners are responsible for sending out such alerts here locally.

“We’re not monitoring radars to that capacity,” he said.

Locally, warnings over the Emergency Alert System are generally for severe weather situations. The state EMA issues Amber Alerts and could also send a warning which covers Youngstown.

The local EMA does have the capability to issue some warnings.

“Alerts locally could be issued for severe weather or if we have a hazardous materials incident, a civil unrest, but they could be issued locally, and the Emergency Alert System could be activated locally,” O’Hara said.

That message would hit all local TV and radio stations, even your cell phone to tell you what the emergency is and what you should do.

“It’s a valuable partnership because in the event an EAS is activated, or in the example of tornado sirens going off in the event of severe weather. Those are designed to turn to the media for more information,” O’Hara said.

The EMA does have to make sure that the information it provides is correct and informative.

“We always want to double check what we’re sending out — make sure it’s clear, concise to a specific area. What is the reason for it? So you don’t just want to send something out without enough information,” he said.

Dennis O’Hara said alerts without enough information would need to be clarified immediately, so people don’t go into a panic for an alert that may not cover their area.