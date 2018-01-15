Phantoms add another former player to 2018 Winter Olympics

Former Youngstown Phantom Jiri Sekac has been added to the Czech Republic men's hockey team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantom Jiri Sekac has been added to the Czech Republic men’s hockey team competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Sekac will be the second Phantom’s alumnus invited to the Olympic games next month. Former goalie Ryan Zapolski is a member of Team USA.

Sekac played for the Phantoms from 2009-2011, scoring 20 goals with 36 assists in two seasons. Sekac went undrafted by the NHL, but played 108 games in the league with four different teams, including the Canadiens, Ducks, Blackhawks and Coyotes.

He scored 10 professional goals with 17 career assists.

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 9-25 in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

