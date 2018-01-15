Phillian named Wilmington head football coach

Phillian has served as Wilmington's defensive coordinator for the past six years

By Published:
Wilmington High School has officially hired Brandon Phillian as the Greyhounds new head football coach.

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington High School has officially hired Brandon Phillian as the Greyhounds new head football coach.

He replaces Terry Verrelli who stepped down from the post last month, after serving as head coach for forty years.

Phillian has served as Wilmington’s defensive coordinator for the past six years. Overall, he has served as an assistant coach with the program for the last eleven years overall.

“I’m beyond blessed and excited for the opportunity to live out a dream,” Phillian tells Sports Team 27. “I’d like to thank my wife Chelsea and both of our parents and families for their love and support. Without them this would not be possible. I would also like to thank Coach Terry Verrelli for the countless hours he’s spent with me and for the many coaching lessons he’s taught me.”

The 31-year old helped lead the Greyhounds to an appearance in the PIAA Class AA state championship game last December.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s