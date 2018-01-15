Photos: 2018 Detroit Auto Show

By Published:
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Debuts in Detroit
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt (Photo by Alan Oldfield)

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Auto companies unveiled their new products at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The show kicked off with a press preview on Sunday. The public show is January 20 through January 28.

2018 Detroit Auto Show

