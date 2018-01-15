Plows back at it as more snow blankets Valley roads

Related Coverage Trumbull County: 460 miles of road to clear for plow drivers

(WKBN) – It started snowing again early Monday afternoon — lightly at first — and though it was never really heavy, it never stopped either. By nightfall, once again, the roads were slick.

All over the Valley, there were several accidents and cars spinning out.

Trumbull 911 issued a travel advisory for Interstate 80 from Austintown to the PA line, saying the road should be avoided.

“Well, with the slush on the road and the temperatures dropping, you’re going to have a tendency to see black ice pop up,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti. “It’s hard to know where that’s going to happen, you know, black ice sneaks up on you. It’s hard to treat.”

“Slush is primarily a side effect that you know that we’re out there treating,” said Brent Kovacs, with the Ohio Department of Transportation. “If we weren’t treating, it would be a frozen sheet of ice. Slush is when the snow starts to melt on the roads and then by the time we get around next time, plow it again, plow it off the roads and salt again.”

Earlier Monday evening, ODOT said it had 20 plows out clearing the roads in Mahoning County.

