Poland boys crack state Top 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. Total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179

2. Solon 9-0 135

3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107

4. Tol. St. John’s 9-2 88

5. Upper Arlington 10-1 77

6. Garfield Hts. 8-2 67

7. Pickerington N. 9-2 62

8. Cin. Princeton 10-1 55

9. Logan 10-0 54

10. Springfield 11-0 45

(tie) Dublin Coffman 11-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (12) 12-0 160

2. Cin. McNicholas (3) 11-0 151

3. Elida 11-0 123

4. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 8-1 97

5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 10-0 83

6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 9-1 66

7. Proctorville Fairland 9-3 50

8. Cols. Eastmoor 9-2 33

9. Cin. Indian Hill 8-1 32

10. Poland Seminary (1) 11-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready (7) 11-0 154

2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 145

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 10-0 134

4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 10-0 114

5. Oak Hill (1) 12-0 85

6. Labrae (1) 8-0 84

7. Oregon Stritch (1) 12-1 76

8. Versailles 8-1 50

9. Galion Northmor 11-1 45

10. Archbold 9-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 11-0 175

2. Hannibal River (1) 9-0 140

3. McDonald (2) 9-1 133

4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 13-0 101

5. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-1 95

6. Tol. Christian 10-2 80

7. Tree of Life 9-1 52

8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 45

9. Minster 7-2 39

10. St. Henry 9-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

