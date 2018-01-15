Poland boys crack state Top 10

LaBrae and McDonald are also ranked in the latest AP Boys Basketball poll

Poland edged Struthers 54-53 Thursday night in boys' high school basketball action.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. Total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179
2. Solon 9-0 135
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107
4. Tol. St. John’s 9-2 88
5. Upper Arlington 10-1 77
6. Garfield Hts. 8-2 67
7. Pickerington N. 9-2 62
8. Cin. Princeton 10-1 55
9. Logan 10-0 54
10. Springfield 11-0 45
(tie) Dublin Coffman 11-1 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (12) 12-0 160
2. Cin. McNicholas (3) 11-0 151
3. Elida 11-0 123
4. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 8-1 97
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 10-0 83
6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 9-1 66
7. Proctorville Fairland 9-3 50
8. Cols. Eastmoor 9-2 33
9. Cin. Indian Hill 8-1 32
10. Poland Seminary (1) 11-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready (7) 11-0 154
2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 145
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 10-0 134
4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 10-0 114
5. Oak Hill (1) 12-0 85
6. Labrae (1) 8-0 84
7. Oregon Stritch (1) 12-1 76
8. Versailles 8-1 50
9. Galion Northmor 11-1 45
10. Archbold 9-2 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 11-0 175
2. Hannibal River (1) 9-0 140
3. McDonald (2) 9-1 133
4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 13-0 101
5. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-1 95
6. Tol. Christian 10-2 80
7. Tree of Life 9-1 52
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 45
9. Minster 7-2 39
10. St. Henry 9-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

