Police: 13 California siblings held captive, some chained to beds



PERRIS, Calif. (WKBN/KRON) – Over the weekend, 13 siblings were freed from their parents’ California home, where they were held captive, according to police. Investigators said some had been bound to their beds with chains and padlocks.

Police said the victims, ranging in age from 2 to 29 years old, were discovered in the Riverside County town of Perris after a 17-year-old escaped the home early Sunday morning.

The teen was able to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said the 17-year-old girl looked like she was only 10 years old and appeared to be very thin.

Inside the house, police said they found several children shackled to their beds, and noticed it was dark and smelled bad.

The parents, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, couldn’t give a good reason as to why their children were restrained, the sheriff’s department said.

Initially, police thought they rescued 12 children from the house but said they were “shocked” to find out that seven of the victims were actually over the age of 18. Investigators said they were all very dirty and appeared to be malnourished.

Investigators interviewed the 13 victims, who claimed to be starving. They were given food and drink, and taken to the hospital for examinations and treatment.

Both parents were taken to jail and charged with torture and child endangerment. Their bail has been set at $9 million each.

