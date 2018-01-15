Police: Man threatened mass shooting at Steelers vs. Jaguars game

Related Coverage Jaguars stun Steelers 45-42 to earn trip to AFC title game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – The FBI said a Texas man was planning a mass shooting at Sunday’s Steelers vs. Jaguars playoff game.

Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, has been identified as the suspect.

An affidavit said he sent a threat last week to KDKA, a Pittsburgh CBS station.

The statement read, in part, “I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life.”

The affidavit said another threat was also sent to Heinzfield.com, the website of the stadium where the Steelers game would be held.

Choochongkol was charged Friday with making a terrorist threat — a felony.

He was released from a Bexar County, Texas jail on Saturday.