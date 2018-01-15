Police: Man threatened mass shooting at Steelers vs. Jaguars game

Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, has been identified as the suspect

CNN Newsource Published:
The FBI said a Texas man was planning a mass shooting at Sunday's Steelers vs. Jaguars playoff game.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – The FBI said a Texas man was planning a mass shooting at Sunday’s Steelers vs. Jaguars playoff game.

Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, has been identified as the suspect.

An affidavit said he sent a threat last week to KDKA, a Pittsburgh CBS station.

The statement read, in part, “I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life.”

The affidavit said another threat was also sent to Heinzfield.com, the website of the stadium where the Steelers game would be held.

Choochongkol was charged Friday with making a terrorist threat — a felony.

He was released from a Bexar County, Texas jail on Saturday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s