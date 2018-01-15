Report: Pirates trade McCutchen to Giants

Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – According to multiple published reports, the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants.

The deal is pending until McCutchen passes a physical.

The trade has not been officially announced by either team, and it is unclear what Pittsburgh will receive in exchange for the five-time All-Star.

The 31-year old is a former National League Most Valuable Player.

In nine seasons with the Pirates, McCutchen has posted a career batting average of .291 with 203 home runs and 725 RBIs.

