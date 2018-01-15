Robert “Butch” D. Runyan, Jr. Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Robert D. “Butch” Runyan, Jr., age 65, died at home on Monday, January 15, 2018.

He was born on March 15, 1952 in Conneaut, Ohio, a son of Phyllis Mae (Casbourne) Litwiler and Robert Dale Runyan, Sr.

Butch worked as the store room clerk for Ohio Edison-First Energy for over 42 years, retiring in April of 2017.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Andover, Ohio. Butch was a member of the following Masonic Lodges, Triandria Masonic Lodge No. 780 where he was past master, Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons North East Lodge No. 8, Grand Council Royal & Select Masons Conneaut Council Lodge No. 40, Columbian Commandery Knights Templar Lodge No. 52, Scottish Rite Valley of Cleveland and the Covered Bridge OES Chapter No. 591.

He sailed on the Great Lakes on the SS Edmund Fitzgerald in his late teens and he enjoyed fishing and boating, detailing cars, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Butch always had a story to tell that ended in a joke and loved his cat LBC.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his two children, Jacob A. (Catie Fisher) Runyan of Broadview Heights, Ohio and Mae M. (Jeremy) Zing of Uniontown, Ohio and his two grandchildren, Layla and Xavier.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow.

Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Triandria Masonic Lodge.

