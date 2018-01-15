Robert F. “Firl” Hauck Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Robert F. “Firl” Hauck, of Sharon, passed away suddenly Monday afternoon, January 15, 2018 in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 78.

Mr. Hauck was born November 9, 1939 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of Paul and Edith (Dinger) Hauck.

He was a 1957 graduate of Punxsutawney High School.

Firl moved to Sharon in 1966 and began working as a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. until its closing. He then began working as a coil winder in Fredonia, New York from 1984-1991 and most recently retired from Controlled Transformer, Courtland, Ohio, where he was employed from March of 1993 to January 2007.

He was a member of Oakland Avenue United Methodist Church, Sharon.

Firl enjoyed his time spent with his grandkids and his cat, Harley.

His wife, the former Nancy Mae Braunns, whom he married on September 17, 1966, passed away on November 23, 2016.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda Taylor, Sharpsville and her fiancé, Steve Varlas, Charlotte, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Matthew and Logan Taylor and Annelise Lorigan and two brothers, Carl Hauck and his wife, Patty, Marion Center, Pennsylvania and Ralph Hauck and his wife, Nancy, Punxsutawney.

In addition to his wife, Firl was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Smith and a brother, Darl Hauck.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Oakland Avenue United Methodist Church, 192 North Oakland Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, January 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 18 in the funeral home with Rev. Richard Carlson, pastor of visitation at Mercer United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19 at St. John’s Cemetery, Punxsutawney.