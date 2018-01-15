Snow on the rise today with temperatures falling Tuesday

(WKBN) – There will be fresh snow Monday afternoon, adding a few inches of snow from through Tuesday morning. The snowfall will cause some slippery spots.

Find out if we are still part of one of the least snowiest seasons by watching the weather video above.

After the snowfall, a few days of temperatures in the teens will be followed by a warm-up.

Watch the video above to find out just what kind of temperatures the warm-up will bring.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in the 7-DAY FORECAST

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.