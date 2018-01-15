Snow showers expected into Tuesday morning

(WKBN) – Snow showers will become scattered into early Tuesday morning. Additional overnight snowfall will be around from a Trace to an inch.

Temperatures will turn cold, falling into the teens by morning. We will stay cold through Tuesday with snow showers ending through morning. Dropping below zero again Tuesday night.

A slow warming trend will return starting Wednesday. Highs will range from near 20° Wednesday to the upper 40s by Sunday.

See the video above for the latest weather forecast.

