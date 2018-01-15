Steady snow through this evening

(WKBN) – Tracking snow showers tonight as a fast-moving storm system sweeps through the region.

Snow will be steady and add up to an inch or two. Some spots could see three inches.

Temperatures will turn cold, falling into the teens by morning. We will stay cold through Tuesday with snow showers ending early. Dropping below zero again Tuesday night.

A slow warming trend will return starting Wednesday. Highs will range from near 20° Wednesday to the upper 40s by Sunday.

See the video above for the latest weather forecast.

