‘Terminator’ joins Mercedes debut of new G Class

DETROIT (WKBN) – Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new top-of-the-line SUV at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit with help from the Terminator.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a surprise appearance at the M-B news conference in Detroit’s Michigan theater — once a grand and beautiful venue, but now decrepit and falling apart. M-B wanted to contrast the 2019 SUV with the “ruin porn” of the falling-down theater to make a point — the theater didn’t last, but the G-Class does.

The G-Class may be considered the Godfather of SUVs with its over-the-top luxury, ruggedness and capabilities.

M-B says the G-Class has long been considered a design icon. Its boxy design really hasn’t changed much since the first one rolled off the assembly in 1979. Door handles are big and obvious, and stick out. Door hinges are exposed — something that would not be tolerated in any other luxury vehicle.

The original 1972 concept was built in partnership with Steyr-Daimler-Puch in the Austrian city of Graz. Therein lies the connection to Schwarzenegger — he was born in Graz.

Theatrics inside the old theater included a high and steep ramp to show off the G-Class’ climbing prowess and shooting towers of flame once it reached the top.

While the G-Class keeps its 1970s style exterior, it is all 21st-century high tech inside.

As in the new E-Class and S-Class, an instrument cluster in the form of a large display showing digital instruments in the driver’s direct field of vision and a central display above the center console is available as an option.

In this case, the two 12.3-inch displays blend visually into a widescreen cockpit beneath a fully bonded glass panel. Drivers can choose between three different styles for the displays — “Classic,” “Sport” and “Progressive” — and select relevant information and views according to their individual needs.

The new G-Class goes on sale late this year.

