Wright State sends YSU Men to third straight loss

By Published:
YSU Basketball

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s Basketball team has now lost three straight games following a 77-67 loss at Wright State on Monday.

Braun Hartfield led the Penguins with 26 points, while Naz Bohannon notched a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Jaylon Hall and Loudon Love tallied 16 points apiece for the Raiders in the victory. Ursuline graduate Mike Hughes added 13 points for Wright State.

The Penguins fall to 5-14 overall and 3-3 in the league while Wright State improves to 14-5 overall and 6-0 in the Horizon League play.

YSU returns to action on Thursday night at home against UIC. Tipoff is slated for 7PM at Beeghly Center.

