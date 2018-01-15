Yale professor visits Youngstown to address racial issues

Dr. Willie Jennings was invited to speak at the First Presbyterian Church in Wick Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A professor at Yale University Divinity School was in Youngstown on Monday, addressing racial issues and how to create what he calls a “just and beloved” community.

Dr. Willie Jennings was invited to speak at the First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

Jennings talked about how every aspect of a community has to come together with a common goal to foster education and entrepreneurship while addressing racial divides.

“You need to get people who do real estate, community developers, churches and other religious leaders to get together to talk about where people live and how communities ought to be shaped together,” he said.

After Jennings’ presentation, there was a break-out session where other issues were discussed such as education, the criminal justice system and the concerns of kids growing up here in Youngstown.

