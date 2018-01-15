YNDC leads a volunteer event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation — in partnership with AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps State — led a “work day” in Youngstown’s Cottage Grove neighborhood.

The revitalization effort is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Volunteers met the 100 block of E. Judson Avenue on Monday at 8:30 a.m on Monday.

Volunteers cleaned up trash and boarded up windows of 14 vacant homes in the area.

YNDC said even one day can help with the safety of a neighborhood.

According to YNDC, the homes have become sites for gang activity, drug use and other criminal activity.