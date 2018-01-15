YSU Women fall at Wright State; Penguins drop fourth straight

YSU drops to 6-12 overall, and 2-5 in the Horizon League

By Published:
YSU Basketball

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wright State topped the YSU Women 73-50 Monday afternoon at the Nutter Center.

The Penguins have now lost four straight games.

Lordstown graduate Sarah Cash led the Penguins with 12 points, while Hickory’s Nikki Arbanas added 11 points in the setback.

Wright State’s Chelsea Welch led all scorers with 23 points.

With the win, Wright State improves to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

YSU drops to 6-12 overall, and 2-5 in the Horizon League. The Penguins return to action on Saturday afternoon at Cleveland State. Tipoff is set for 1PM.

.

