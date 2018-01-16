Accused Youngstown ‘bad check artist’ pleads not guilty to forgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of passing bad checks for two decades appeared in court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

Ronald Scurti entered a plea of not guilty to forgery.

He’s also charged with failure to comply after Boardman police say he led them on a chase in the Walmart parking lot last November.

He also fled from Canfield police when they tried to pull him over, according to investigators.

Scurti is wanted in western Pennslyvania on charges of passing bad checks at jewelry stores and then pawning the merchandise.