All new Kia Forte debuts in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich (WKBN) – Automakers are always working to refresh and refine their best selling models, without doing too much makeover and diluting that “certain something” that makes them a best seller.

So Korean automaker Kia came to Detroit with a new edition of one of its best sellers, the Forte, in hopes of continuing its success. Here’s how Kia described it this week at the 2018 North American International Auto Show press preview: “Compact Sedan Levels Up with Sophisticated Yet Sporty Design, Advanced Technology, and All-New Efficient Smart Stream IVT.”

If you are not familiar with an IVT, it’s an “intelligent variable transmission” which is an in-house design of a new transmission design to improve fuel economy up to 35 mpg, along with the Forte’s 2 liter, four-cylinder engine.

The new exterior is inspired by Kia’s hot-rod sport sedan the Stinger, which debuted last year to wide acclaim.

Forte also touts its safety, winning top marks from the Insurance Institute for High Safety.

The 2019 Forte goes on sale later this year.