AP source: Browns interviewing former Giants coach McAdoo

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns to be their offensive coordinator.

McAdoo, who was fired by New York in December, is meeting Tuesday with Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any coaching interviews.

Following a 0-16 season, Jackson said he was open to hiring a coordinator after doing that job over the past two seasons. Jackson is 1-31 with the Browns.

Jackson has previously met with Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan. Former Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey, who was fired Monday, could be on the team’s radar.

McAdoo went 11-5 in his first season with the Giants, but was dismissed after the team went 2-10 and he benched star quarterback Eli Manning.

