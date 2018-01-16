AP source: Browns interviewing former Giants coach McAdoo

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Ben McAdoo
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns to be their offensive coordinator.

McAdoo, who was fired by New York in December, is meeting Tuesday with Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming any coaching interviews.

Following a 0-16 season, Jackson said he was open to hiring a coordinator after doing that job over the past two seasons. Jackson is 1-31 with the Browns.

Jackson has previously met with Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan. Former Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey, who was fired Monday, could be on the team’s radar.

McAdoo went 11-5 in his first season with the Giants, but was dismissed after the team went 2-10 and he benched star quarterback Eli Manning.

