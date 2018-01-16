Back below zero tonight, warmer air returning

One more really cold night! Tonight’s lows will drop below zero. Wind chills will fall into the zero to 10 below zero range. Only a small risk for flurries in the snowbelt.

Cold again Wednesday with a small risk for flurries. Highs will push into the upper teens.

The warming trend continues through the end of the week and into the weekend. Dry weather expected to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Showers return Sunday into Monday.

