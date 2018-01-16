Betty (St. Charles) Hotchkiss Obituary

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (Formerly Salem) – Betty (St. Charles) Hotchkiss, 82, of Whitewood Assisted Living in North Canton, formerly of Salem, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

She was born on July 6, 1935, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of the late Ernest J and Esther B (LaLonde) St. Charles.

Before Betty moved to Salem in 1970, she was a secretary for General Motors Acceptance Company in Michigan. ‘

She was Catholic by faith but had attended various churches in the area. She was a Red Cross volunteer.

Betty enjoyed sending out greeting cards for every occasion.

She is survived by her children, Craig W. (Lori) Hotchkiss of Uniontown, Connie E. Hotchkiss of Cuyhoga Falls and Kathy M. Hotchkiss of Santa Clarita, California; her sister, Ann Marie McGaffey of Fenton, Michigan; her granddaughters, Stacy, Shawna and Sara and her great-grandchildren, Sydney, Kenneth, Steven, Justin, Kylie, Gavin, Taylor, Leo, Jr., Reese and Blake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on November 5, 2004 by her husband, William Edwin Hotchkiss, whom she married on April 7, 1956; her siblings, Barbara Schaeffer in 2017, William St. Charles in 1973 and her son, Steven W Hotchkiss, in 1983.

Services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Kari Lankford officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 19 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK, 74146

