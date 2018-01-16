BMW i8 convertible among two world debuts in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Another of BMW’s world premieres at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is the i8 Roadster First Edition.

BMW calls it “the most exclusive way to discover trailblazing open-top driving pleasure.” The BMW i8 Roadster First Edition is a gasoline/electric hybrid which offers the equivalent of 134.5 mpg in a stunning sleek futuristic shape.

The i8 Roadster First Edition is limited to a production run of 200 units. The special-edition models will be among the first examples of the open-top plug-in hybrid sports car built and delivered to customers around the world.