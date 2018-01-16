BMW introduces world premiere of X2 in Detroit

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – BMW introduced another in its growing line of sport utility vehicles with the world premiere of X2 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week.

BMW says, “Its head-turning design combines the discreet robustness of a BMW X model with the athletic potency of a coupe.”

As well as the standard BMW X2, customers can also choose from the BMW X2 M Sport and M Sport X models. The latter brings together design elements from the BMW M lines and the BMW X family.

The German automaker takes great pride in its iconic design elements and is touting them as distinctive character elements of the new compact SUV. These include the BMW roundel on the C-pillars and the styling of the kidney grille, whose outline is wider at its base than at its top (for the first time on a modern BMW).

The new model offers colors that are available for the first time on a BMW: Galvanic Gold metallic and Misano Blue metallic, plus perforated Dakota leather in Magma Red and the Micro Hexagon fabric/Alcantara Anthracite combination with M piping and yellow contrast stitching.

Three engine/transmission variants are offered from launch: the BMW X2 sDrive20i gasoline engine with 192 hp; plus the X2 xDrive20d diesel variant with 190 hp and X2 xDrive25d diesel with 231 hp. Both diesel cars come as standard with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and the efficient eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The gasoline model is fitted with the sporty seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission.

Further model variants will be added to the BMW X2 line-up in early 2018 – in the shape of the three-cylinder X2 sDrive18 and four-cylinder X2.

The first X2 arrives in showrooms in March.