Brier Hill resident says Youngstown Road Dept. is ignoring his street

Some residents say their neighborhood is always neglected

By Published: Updated:
Several residents in the Brier Hill area said they were fed up with the conditions on their streets. Brian Laney said his neighborhood is always neglected.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several calls and complaints have come into our newsroom about the conditions of the roads in the city of Youngstown.

Several residents in the Brier Hill area said they were fed up with the conditions on their streets. Brian Laney said his neighborhood is always neglected.

Laney lives on Pershing Avenue, just a short street off of Poplar Avenue. He’s been there for eight years and goes through the same problem every time it snows.

“Every year we get snow. We always call them and they don’t fix anything. They don’t plow at all. They say they are going to plow it, and they never do. I mean, every year,” Laney said.

Laney said after six or seven calls, the road department plowed Poplar Avenue, but they didn’t plow Pershing.

“I had to go out here this morning and plow it with a broken hand in the cold just so my mom could go to work this morning,” Laney said.

Laney is asking the Youngstown Roads Department to do what he says they are supposed to do and plow his road.

“Do their damn jobs. I mean, basically, do their jobs. I mean, we’re taxpayers.”

WKBN 27 First News left several messages for the head of the roads department and got no response. We also reached out to the Mayor and were referred back to the roads department.

Laney lives on Pershing Avenue, just a short street off of Poplar Avenue. He been there for eight years and goes through the same problem every time it snows.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s