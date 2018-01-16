Campbell man charged with Youngstown shootout pleads not guilty

Police said Terrance Craig shot at a car and at least one house on Youngstown's east side in November

By Published: Updated:
Terrance Craig, Youngstown, felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested in November following a shootout through several Youngstown streets pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Terrance Craig is charged with felonious assault for the incident on the city’s east side. It happened in the area of McGuffey Road, Bennington Avenue and Stewart Avenue.

No one was hurt, but police say Craig fired his gun several times at a car and at least one house.

The Campbell man is also charged with a shooting at Walmart in Austintown last October. Police say Craig shot a man in the stomach, then ran away. That victim survived the attack.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s