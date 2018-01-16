Did you see that green streak? Astronomers say it was a meteor

A meteor could be seen over the Youngstown area Tuesday night

Meteor seen over Michigan, Ohio
Same meteor pictured over Bloomfield Hills, Michigan (Credit: Mike Austin)


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you saw something strange across the sky Tuesday night, you weren’t alone.

An astronomer from Cleveland said a meteor could be seen over the Youngstown area.

A WKBN viewer called our newsroom and said it looked like a green streak.

Michigan saw the same meteor Tuesday night, too. But for them, it appeared to be a yellow color.

A meteor looks different depending on where it is in the sky and how close it is to the ground. Different elements also create different colors as they burn up.

Meteor colors and sounds explained

The first clip in the video above shows the meteor over Interstate 75 near Bloomfield Hills, Michigan (Credit: Mike Austin). The second clip is from another Michigan road (Credit: @blackbeereded on Twitter).

WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids reported that residents heard a loud boom that shook their houses, followed by a bright flash.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management said it was a meteor fireball.

