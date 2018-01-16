Douglas E. Pander, Sr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Douglas Edward Pander, Sr., 60, of East Maitland Lane, died Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at his home in New Castle.

He was born July 9, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Edward and Ruth (Lanigan) Pander.

Mr. Pander was a conductor for CSX Railroad retiring after 40 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping at his camp and fishing with his best friend, Geno. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters.

He is survived by two children, Heather A. Marnicio and husband, Justin of New Castle and Douglas E. Pander, Jr. of New Castle; two granddaughters, Alexa Senich and Ariella Marnicio and his former wife, Cindy (DiMuccio) Pander.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.