Related Coverage Former Salem attorney appears in court on forgery, perjury charges

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Salem attorney facing several felonies accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

Virginia Barborak pleaded guilty in a courtroom.

Barborak is charged with grand theft, forgery, perjury and tampering with records.

Prosecutors say she misused more than $150,000 of her client’s money.

She’ll now go through a pre-sentencing investigation before she’s sentenced.

Barborak was disbarred in 2016.