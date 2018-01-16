Gary “Jug” L. Jones, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 17 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Gary “Jug” L. Jones Sr., California, formerly of Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, January 16, 2018, in Veterans Medical Center in Fresno California.

Mr. Jones was born September 20, 1951, in Jonesboro, Louisiana, a son of Frank and Catheryn Watson Jones, Jr.

He worked for Fresno Manufacturing Company and was an Army veteran.

He leaves his mother; two sisters, Mary L. Dodson and Patricia A. Ellerby; a brother, Rev. Alvord J. (Rose) Jones; sister-in-law, Grace Jones and children, Gary L. Jones, Jr., Anedra Edmonds, Janece L. Jones and Jamaal L. Jones.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Michael Jones and grandparents, Frank, Sr. and Sue Jones and James, Sr. and Rosa Watson.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.