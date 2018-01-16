George L. “Butch” Dwyer Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – George L. “Butch” Dwyer, 76, of Ellwood City (Franklin Township), passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, January 16, 2018 at The Grove at Harmony, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Ellwood City on April 4, 1941 to the late George W. and Alberta Geary Dwyer.

George graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.

He was a machine operator at the former Ellwood City Knitting Mill for over 25 years.

George enjoyed riding bikes and mowing grass. He especially loved his family.

He is survived by four brothers, Thomas R. (Anita) Dwyer of Ellwood City, Ronald (Jessie) Dwyer of North Sewickley Township, Harold M. (Terri) Dwyer of Zephyrhills, Florida and Edward (Mary) Dwyer of Wampum and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by one brother, Robert Dwyer.

Per his wishes, no public visitation is planned.

A memorial service will be conducted later.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the donors’ favorite charity.

The Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, was entrusted with arrangements.

