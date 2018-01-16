Getting colder before the warmth of the weekend

See how the cold temperatures gradually warm-up in time for the weekend in the weather video above.
Snow tapers off early afternoon with temperatures falling into the teens. Dropping below zero Wednesday morning.
A slow warming trend will return starting Wednesday. Highs will range from near 20° Wednesday to the upper 40s by Sunday.
