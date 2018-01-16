Howard Fetterhoff Obituary

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania – Howard Fetterhoff, 70, of 14714 Park Avenue Extension, Meadville, (West Mead Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Arista Care at Park Avenue in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on October 31, 1947 to the late, Charles and Dorothy (Reimold) Fetterhoff.

Howard was a Mercer Area High School graduate.

He loved music and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Howard played the saxophone and piano and enjoyed puzzles and playing bingo.

He would regularly attend church services at the nursing home, where he resided.

Howard is survived by one sister, Diane Steuart of Greenville, Pennsylvania; one nephew, Jeffrey Steuart of Greenville, Pennsylvania; one niece, Cindy Wood and her husband, Ron, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two great-nephews, Dylan Steuart and Chase Wood, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania and one great-niece, Megan Wood of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private at the request of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.