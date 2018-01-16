Jay Bruce, Mets finalize $39 million, 3-year deal

In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Chris Rusin during a baseball game in Denver.
In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Chris Rusin during a baseball game in Denver. A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to acquire outfielder Bruce from the Mets. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Aug. 9, because the trade had not been announced. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jay Bruce and the New York Mets have finalized a $39 million, three-year deal to bring his big bat back to Queens.

The Mets announced Bruce’s signing Tuesday night. They have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old Bruce had a career-high 36 home runs along with a .254 average and 101 RBIs last season. He hit 29 of those homers with the Mets before an August trade sent him to Cleveland.

Bruce will get $10 million this season and $14.5 million in each of the following two years. He can designate five teams each year that he cannot be traded to without his consent.

Bruce said in a statement he is “excited to return to the Mets to help finish what we set out to do at the beginning of last season.”

