Julie A. Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Julie A. Smith, 61, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at home.

She was born September 10, 1956 in Warren, the daughter of George and Beverly Diaquiti and had lived in the Warren area all her life.

A waitress at several area restaurants, Julie enjoyed homemaking, cooking and movies.

She is sadly missed by her long-time companion, David W. Myers of Warren; three sons, Jeffrey of Florida and Jason Smith of Texas and Anthony Cross of Warren and two grandchildren.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Bill Carter officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21 at the funeral home.

Following the service, cremation will take place, per her request.