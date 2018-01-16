Kennedy Catholic’s Austin scores 1,000th point in win over Commodore Perry

By Published:
Kennedy Catholic head coach Rick Mancino stands with Golden Eagles standout Maceo Austin after the junior notched his 1,000th career point Tuesday night.

HADLEY, PA (WKBN)-Kennedy Catholic standout junior Maceo Austin notched his 1,000th career point Tuesday night in the Golden Eagles 86-24 win over Commodore Perry.

Coming into the game, Austin was 13 points shy of the mark. He scored 19 in the win to eclipse the milestone.

Austin has several Division I offers midway thru his junior year.

With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 10-1 and will come to Ohio to face Warren Harding on Wednesday.

On Sunday, KC plans to honor Austin prior to their game against Our Savior Lutheran (NY).

