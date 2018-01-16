Larry E. Witman Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Larry E. Witman, 76, a lifelong resident of Negley and East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, where he had been a patient.

He was born August 21, 1941 in Salem, Ohio, to the late Joseph E. and Gladys May Witman.

Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for East Fairfield Coal for 36 years prior to his retirement in 2006.

When not working, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and had a love for animals, especially his dog, Bella.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Nancy Dyke, whom he married January 12, 1963. Larry is also survived by two sons, Ronald Witman of Columbiana and Jason (Amy) Witman of Austintown; two daughters, Lori (Jerry) Muraco and Melissa (Hyde) Keylor, both of Columbiana; brother, Robin (Peggy) Witman of Columbiana; two sisters, Janice Peffer of Illinois and Nancy Dyke of East Palestine; his pride and joy, his four grandsons, Cory, Trevor, Logan and Austen and two stepgrandchildren, Brandenn and Nathan Keylor

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Darla McKinney.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 21 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

The funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 22 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow with honors at the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.