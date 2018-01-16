Late Lakeview rally stuns West Middlesex

Gavin Boggs led the Sailors with 15 points

By Published: Updated:
Lakeview's Gavin Boggs had 15 points Tuesday night to help the Sailors top West Middlesex on the road.


WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Lakeview boys held West Middlesex to just three points in the fourth quarter, ending the game on a 10-0 run to stun West Middlesex on the road 56-51.

The Big Reds controlled the pace for most of the first half, pushing their lead to double-digits in the 2nd quarter and led by 10 at the break.

But in the second half, the Sailors outscored WM 31-16 en route to the comeback win.

Gavin Boggs led Lakeview with 15 points while Gaven Aden added 12.

For West Middlesex, Casey Mild and Marshall Murray had 14 a piece and Zach Long chipped in 13.

The win gives the Sailors sole possession of first place in Region 2, moving to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in Region play. The loss drops the Big Reds to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the Region 2.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s