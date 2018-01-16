Late Lakeview rally stuns West Middlesex



WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Lakeview boys held West Middlesex to just three points in the fourth quarter, ending the game on a 10-0 run to stun West Middlesex on the road 56-51.

The Big Reds controlled the pace for most of the first half, pushing their lead to double-digits in the 2nd quarter and led by 10 at the break.

But in the second half, the Sailors outscored WM 31-16 en route to the comeback win.

Gavin Boggs led Lakeview with 15 points while Gaven Aden added 12.

For West Middlesex, Casey Mild and Marshall Murray had 14 a piece and Zach Long chipped in 13.

The win gives the Sailors sole possession of first place in Region 2, moving to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in Region play. The loss drops the Big Reds to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the Region 2.