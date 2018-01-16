Laura Lee Griffin Obituary

FARMDALE, Ohio – Laura Lee Peters Griffin passed away in her family home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in Johnston, Ohio. She was 89.

Laura was born October 7, 1928, the daughter of John and Pauline Peters.

She married her husband of 68 years, Donald Griffin, on February 14, 1949.

She worked at Glauber Brass, Ohio Lamp and the Ashland Gas Station for a short time but spent the majority of her adult life as a full time wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Laura will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Donald and three children, Dawn L. (James) Fauvie of Warren, Thomas (Sandi) Griffin of Greene and Sharon L. (Richard) Boucher of Conroe, Texas. She will be missed dearly by five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren and her sister, Mary Humphrey of Niles, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Jr., Paul and Joseph and two stillborn babies.

Laura was a member and treasurer of the VFW Post 7614 Ladies Auxiliary and a room mother at her children’s school. Her family treasures the beautiful doilies and afghans that she enjoyed making for them. What Laura most loved was spending time with her family. Everyone who knew her knew how fiercely proud she was of her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t with her family, she was meticulously planning their next gathering. Her family has many fond memories of holidays, birthdays, camping trips, Sunday dinners and nights in a tent in the backyard. Laura enjoyed saying that when her husband retired, she retired as well. She and Don made many friends over the years at restaurants all around the area. Her kindness and generosity extended far beyond her own family. She especially enjoyed Halloween and for decades local children knew to stop at her house for her extra large trick or treat bags.

A memorial to honor Laura will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial on Saturday, January 20 at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations in memory of Laura may be made to Harbor Light Hospice of Youngstown, Ohio.