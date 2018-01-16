Lula M. Sims Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lula M. Sims, 81, of Warren, entered the bonds of eternal life on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at home.

She was born December 6, 1936 in Nettleton, Mississippi, the daughter of Ruben and Mary (Johnson) Sims, moving to New York City in 1972 and Warren in 1982.

Lula worked as an state tested nursing assistant at Horizon Village Rehabilitation Center from 1989-2002.

She had attended Watkins Temple COGIC and enjoyed fishing, puzzle books and growing plants.

Fond memories of Lula live on with her two daughters, Lisa and Angelique Sims, both of Warren; two sons, Michael and Anthony Sims, both of Warren; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many others whose lives she so graciously touched.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Loretta Pernice officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23 at the funeral home.