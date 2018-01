YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of robbing First National Bank on Federal Street in downtown Youngstown pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

The bank robbery happened on December 6. Authorities said Frank Pierce handed a note to a teller, saying he had a gun and wanted cash.

The teller at the bank said Pierce had a gun, demanded money, then ran away. Some of the stolen money was recovered.

Pierce surrendered the next day after his friend saw Pierce’s picture on a story in the news.