SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man suspected of fleeing a crash ran onto a frozen Ohio lake and fell through the ice.

The man was taken to a hospital Monday after teams rescued him from a small lake in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights.

The fire chief says conditions of the icy lake complicated the rescue effort–and the man was in the water for over an hour.

The man was suspected of running off after a hit-and-run crash that damaged property.