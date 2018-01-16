Mildred “Millie” M. Sayers Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mildred “Millie” Sayers, 71, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, January 16, 2018, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Millie was born November 19, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Chester and Gertrude Tobiasz Mullen and lived most of her life in this area.

A homemaker, Millie was also a barmaid at the Silver Mirror Restaurant for 16 years, until it closed. She then worked for nine years at the St. George Croatian Lodge No. 66 on Vestal Road in Youngstown, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Millie loved the Croatian music, food, and all of her Croatian customers and friends at the lodge and she felt right at home as part of her adopted “Croatian family.”

Millie loved to cook and bake and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved taking care of her autistic grandson, Aaron.

Millie leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Richard (Kim) Camelli of Braceville and Joseph (Melissa) Sayers of Youngstown; her daughter, Sandra D. Sayers of Youngstown; grandchildren, Chelsea and Aaron Stafford, Krysta Sayers and Cara Mayhew; a sister, Laura Alesky; many extended family members and many dear friends.

Millie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Millie was preceded in death by two sisters, Stephana McNeely and Rose Morrison.

Family and friends may gather from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown and are welcome to stay for a celebration of Millie’s life which will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Millie’s family sends special thanks to all the caregivers with Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House and Home Care With Heart, especially Becky, Melissa, Juanita and Jessica, for the kindness shown and care given to Millie during her illness.

Visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Millie’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.